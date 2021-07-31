AFL matches in Queensland COVID limbo

Live

The AFL fixture is again in disarray after Queensland declared no professional sport can be played in the state after a snap three-day lockdown was announced.

Saturday’s fixtures, Gold Coast against Melbourne at Metricon Stadium (3.10pm) and Essendon versus Sydney at the Gabba (7.40pm), are now up in the air as is Sunday’s GWS-Port Adelaide contest at Metricon Stadium.

Demons players were on a flight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast on Saturday morning when the south-east Queensland lockdown was announced.

The lockdown begins at 4pm.

Queensland Health have confirmed the lockdown includes professional sports matches, meaning the AFL will not be able to play the three fixtures without an exemption.

“There will be no football matches,” Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young said on Saturday.

“No community sport, no professional sport for the next three days.”

GWS, Sydney and Essendon are all currently operating out of temporary bases in Queensland.

Port Adelaide were due to fly up to the Gold Coast from Melbourne for their clash with the Giants on Sunday, but are now in a holding pattern awaiting further information.

Power coach Ken Hinkley’s scheduled pre-match press conference on Saturday morning was postponed at the last minute, with the club set to provide an update on their plans later in the day.