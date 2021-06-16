Football Euro 2020 protester at France vs Germany match narrowly avoids disaster in parachute stunt
Updated:

Euro 2020 protester at France vs Germany match narrowly avoids disaster in parachute stunt

Germany's Antonio Ruediger checked on the protester before he was escorted from the pitch. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Greenpeace protester has narrowly avoided disaster after parachuting into Munich’s Allianz Arena moments before kick-off in France and Germany’s Euro 2020 clash.

The man appeared to lose control of his parachute upon entry into the stadium, flying at some pace dangerously close to crowd members before an abrupt landing on the pitch.

The protester came passed over France manager Didier Deschamps, in his dugout, before descending safely on to the pitch, where he was assisted to his feet by Germany’s Antonio Rüdiger and then quickly met by security.

Reports suggested the man’s parachute made contact with camera cables suspended high above the pitch, causing him to lose control.

The man’s parachute was emblazoned with the words “Kick out oil”.

 

He was escorted from the pitch by security and given medical attention, but appeared to be OK.

The Group F match started on time as scheduled.

Topics:

football
Follow Us

Trending Now

Laughing gas treats depression
Laughing gas for treatment-resistant depression: No kidding
Shi Zhengli could answer China coronavirus query
A top virologist in China, at centre of a pandemic storm, speaks out
In this photo illustration, products containing high sugar levels are on display at a supermarket
‘Unhealthy food is pushed at us’: Aldi, Coles, IGA, Woolworths ‘red-flagged’ over junk food promos
Novavax, Moderna join vaccine rollout line-up, but it’s still not enough, experts say
free trade
Australia and Britain have made a trade deal. Here’s what we get out of it
house prices
Housing royal commission needed to rebuild the Australian dream: Report