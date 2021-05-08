Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars.

The remaining trio of rebels – Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus – are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway.

The three mega clubs have refused to approve what UEFA on Friday called “reintegration measures,” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition.

The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after English clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham – backed out inside 48 hours after a backlash from fans and the British government.

The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up five per cent of revenue for one season playing in Europe.

It wasn’t specified if that would be this or a future season. Teams from England and Spain reaching the final can earn more than STG100 million pounds ($A178 million), meaning five million euros ($A7.7 million) would be sacrificed.

The nine clubs will also make a combined payment of 15 million euros ($A23 million) for what UEFA called a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth and grassroots football.

In a move to prevent them deploying the Super League threat again, the clubs have also agreed to be fined 100 million euros ($A155 million) if they seek again to play in an unauthorised competition or 50 million euros ($A72.5 million) if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement.

“The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA,” said Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president.

“They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.

“The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League,’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”

Ceferin previously told The Associated Press that the clubs not disavowing the Super League could be banned from UEFA’s competitions.

“UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called Super League,” UEFA said on Friday.

“The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.”

The nine clubs to sign up to UEFA’s “club commitment declaration” will rejoin the European Club Association, which they quit on May 18 when the Super League was announced, and they will terminate their legal involvement with the company.

