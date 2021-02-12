European champions Bayern Munich have defeated Mexican side Tigres UANL 1-0 in the Club World Cup final in Qatar to emulate the Barcelona team of 2008-09 with six titles in one season.

Benjamin Pavard scored the winner in the 59th minute in Thursday’s showdown, with the video referee ruling that Robert Lewandowski was not offside in the build-up as had been originally thought.

Bayern, who dominated the contest, earlier had a goal disallowed after a review at the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan.

It was the latest success for Munich and their coach Hansi Flick, who took charge in November 2019 and led them to the Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, German and European Super Cups.

Thursday’s sixth title was only Flick’s 68th game at the helm.

Only the Barca team centred on coach Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi enjoyed similar success with six titles 12 years ago.

Bayern won the competition, which had been delayed from December owing to the coronavirus, for the second time following their 2013 triumph.

They also won the former Intercontinental Cup in 1976 and 2001.

Bayern were left without Thomas Muller at short notice as the influential forward tested positive for coronavirus and had to go into isolation.

Leroy Sane took his place upfront and Niklas Suele was in defence after Jerome Boateng had left the team on Wednesday for personal reasons.

Tigres, the first club from the CONCACAF region to make the final, were unchanged from their previous wins against Ulsan and Palmeiras and started boldly.

But Bayern soon gained control and Joshua Kimmich found the net in the 18th with a low drive, only for the goal to be nullified after video review as Lewandowski was ruled to have been in the path of the ball while offside.

Kingsley Coman had a long-range blast saved by Nahuel Guzman, Sane fired against the outside left post in the 33rd and Gnabry curled inches high shortly after the restart.

Munich finally broke the deadlock shortly before the hour, with a video review in their favour this time around.

Kimmich fed Lewandowski whose header was denied by Guzman but fell to Pavard who tapped into the empty net.

Lewandowski was first deemed offside but Munich could celebrate a few minutes later when the review confirmed the Pole had been onside.

Tigres were unable to create a turnaround as Bayern had several further chances en route to giving the European representative an eighth straight success at the tournament.

-AAP