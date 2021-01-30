Sloppy Joelinton set for costly haircut

Newcastle record signing Joelinton faces internal disciplinary action over a social media post that appeared to show the English Premier League striker breaching lockdown rules.

The Brazilian striker posted a picture of himself getting a haircut on Friday (local time), despite barber’s shops not being allowed to open under current restrictions.

Joelinton quickly deleted the tweet but not before the club were alerted to its existence, for whom a spokesman said: “We are disappointed by the image shared by Joelinton.

“There are clear COVID-19 protocols in place and the club continues to guide and educate its players on their responsibilities.

“The club will be taking appropriate action internally.”

Awareness of the impact of the illness is acute at the club after an outbreak last month forced the postponement of the Magpies’ game against Aston Villa.

The club’s training ground was also closed for a week with several players and members of staff having contracted the virus, including Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Earlier this month, the club determined that Saint-Maximin had not breached any self-isolation protocols after being pictured on social media in a supermarket with a fan.

Joelinton isn’t the first footballer playing in Europe to fall foul of authorities over hair-related indiscretions.

Earlier this month, Germany’s hairdressers asked the German Football Association why the country’s footballers were sporting fresh haircuts amid a nationwide lockdown.

-with AAP