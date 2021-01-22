Football Struggling Burnley stun Liverpool in Anfield boilover
Updated:

Struggling Burnley stun Liverpool in Anfield boilover

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold look unimpressed at full-time. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League has come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Burnley.

Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

It was Burnley’s first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Juergen Klopp’s side six points behind leaders Manchester United halfway through their title defence.

Burnley’s Ashley Barnes scores the winner from the penalty spot. Photo: AP

After being frustrated in a stalemate with United last week, it is the first time Liverpool have gone four Premier League games without scoring since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Divock Origi came closest to ending Liverpool’s goalless run three minutes before half-time when the Belgian striker hit the crossbar with only goalkeeper Nick Pope to beat.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah were denied by Pope in the second half as the England international completed an outstanding performance.

The hard-fought win for 16th-placed Burnley means Sean Dyche’s side are five points clear of the relegation zone with a tally of 19.

Barnes told Sky Sports: “What a shift from the lads. Great team performance and luckily we’ve come away with three points.

“We knew if we keep believing we will get something. We were growing into the game. We managed to stick to our jobs, slow everything down, and it worked.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Australian Open player confirms COVID diagnosis as travel protocols tightened
The ‘stunning’ inauguration poem that sought to heal a divided America
‘I wasn’t joking’: Dr Fauci unleashes on former president Donald Trump’s approach to COVID
Australian analysts hit back after China ‘genocide’ criticism
A girl takes a photo of the sunset over Airlie Beach Harbor
Calls to travel locally as more job losses expected in COVID-hit tourism industry
Melania Trump Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s first 24 hours out of office: Deserted and mocked
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video