Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League has come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Burnley.

Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

It was Burnley’s first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Juergen Klopp’s side six points behind leaders Manchester United halfway through their title defence.

After being frustrated in a stalemate with United last week, it is the first time Liverpool have gone four Premier League games without scoring since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Divock Origi came closest to ending Liverpool’s goalless run three minutes before half-time when the Belgian striker hit the crossbar with only goalkeeper Nick Pope to beat.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah were denied by Pope in the second half as the England international completed an outstanding performance.

The hard-fought win for 16th-placed Burnley means Sean Dyche’s side are five points clear of the relegation zone with a tally of 19.

Barnes told Sky Sports: “What a shift from the lads. Great team performance and luckily we’ve come away with three points.

“We knew if we keep believing we will get something. We were growing into the game. We managed to stick to our jobs, slow everything down, and it worked.”

