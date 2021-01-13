Football Suspicion over fresh haircuts in German league
Some Bundesliga players appear to have fresh haircuts amid the nationwide lockdown. Photo: DPA
Germany’s hairdressers have asked the German Football Association (DFB) why the country’s footballers are sporting fresh haircuts amid a nationwide lockdown.

Hair salons in Germany have been shut since December 16 as part of strict restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The German Hairdresser Association issued an open letter addressed to DFB President Fritz Keller, claiming the players’ actions encouraged the public to flout health protocols by demanding the same services.

“It is with great amazement we noticed that over the last match days of Bundesliga a vast majority of the professional footballers took to the pitch with new haircuts,” the association was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“The discontent with the top styled football pros is growing.

“They lead to customers calling and asking for work on the side and breaches of the corona regulations like visits at home.”

It’s not the first time a Bundesliga player’s haircut has come under the microscope.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was fined by the German football league in June after he was pictured getting a home haircut without wearing a mask.

The association said it was confident players met professional hairstylists, which was unfair to other hairdressers who have been forced to stop their services and are suffering from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Freshly cut football stars put an entire branch under pressure,” the statement said.

“Many hairdressers are threatened in their existence.”

-with AAP

