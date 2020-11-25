Chelsea, Barca, Juventus into Champions League last 16

Striker Olivier Giroud scored a dramatic last-minute winner as Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Rennes on Tuesday.

Sehrou Guirassy looked as though he had secured a point for his side at Roazhon Park with an equaliser minutes earlier, but Frenchman Giroud profited from some poor defending to claim the win after Callum Hudson-Odoi had put the visitors in front in the first half.

Chelsea currently lead Group E with 10 points from four games, level with Sevilla but ahead on goal-difference, after the Spanish side also claimed a late 2-1 victory in Russia against Krasnodar to seal their passage into the knockout stages.

Juventus progressed with two games up their sleeve after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and an added-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

The result left Juve second in Group G on nine points from four games, three behind leaders Barcelona who booked a knockout-stage berth for the 17th consecutive season with a 4-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv.

An inexperienced Barca side missing Lionel Messi and many other first-team regulars took the lead early in the second half through US international Sergino Dest.

Danish forward Martin Braithwaite scored twice while French substitute Antoine Griezmann got the fourth in added time.

Paris Saint-Germain revived their hopes of reaching the knockout phase when an early Neymar penalty earned them a 1-0 home win against RB Leipzig in Group H.

The Brazilian scored his first goal in the competition in six games as the hosts leapfrogged Leipzig into second place.

The French champions have six points from four games, three behind group leaders Manchester United but ahead of third-placed Leipzig thanks to their head-to-head record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host PSG on December 2 and will be confident after thrashing Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 at at Old Trafford.

Two early goals from Bruno Fernandes and a Marcus Rashford penalty had them 3-0 up on 35 minutes. Substitute Mason Greenwood finished off a swift counter attack in added time after the visitors pulled one back.

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice, either side of a Jadon Sancho free kick, as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge to top Group F.

Norwegian Haaland, who struck four times against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, has now netted 16 times in his 12 Champions League games, more than anyone in the competition’s history for that number of matches.

Dortmund, who next play Lazio, are on nine points from four games with the Italians on eight after Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 in a 3-1 win over Zenit St Petersburg in Rome.

