Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID

Liverpool has suffered a fresh blow after star striker Mohamed Salah twice tested positive for coronavirus while on duty with the Egyptian national team.

The Egyptian FA said a medical swab taken from the 28-year-old, who was due to play in the African Nations Cup qualifier against Togo on Saturday, came back positive for COVID-19 and he was tested again.

“… Mohamed Salah has undergone a second test and results confirmed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19” the EFA said.

Initially, the EFA tweeted Salah had tested positive for the illness and he was not displaying symptoms.

Later on Friday, the tweet was deleted from the EFA Twitter account, causing confusion and prompting the association to issue another statement after the second positive test.

The EFA said Salah was now isolating, and that he would be “subject to more checks in the coming hours”.

Earlier this week, Egyptian media had showed Salah attending his brother’s wedding party.

On Wednesday, EFA held a party in honour of the 28-year-old footballer who is widely popular in his homeland.

The news also comes as a big blow for Liverpool as Salah is likely to miss their next two games against Leicester City, at home on November 21, and Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions already have a growing list of absentees with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Fabinho all injured.

Salah has scored in each of the eight games he has started for Liverpool this season.