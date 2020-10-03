Football Liverpool striker Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League champions have announced.

The news follows the positive test of midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is already self-isolating.

In a statement on their website, Liverpool said Mane had “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall”.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time,” the club said.

The player provided an update via Instagram on Friday night: “I tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Mane, who scored in Monday’s Premier League win over Arsenal, will therefore miss the weekend trip to Aston Villa.

-with AAP

