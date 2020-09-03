Brazilian superstar Neymar has tested positive for the coronavirus following a holiday to Ibiza, according to reports.

The world’s most expensive footballer is one of three PSG players believed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

PSG did not name the players but sports daily L’Equipe reported the Brazilian is among the positive cases.

After their loss to Bayern, several PSG players took a few days off in Ibiza. L’Equipe identified the players who tested positive as Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, noting that they were part of the trip to the Spanish island.

The club said in a statement that the three players are now “subject to the appropriate health protocol” and that the rest of the squad and coaching staff “will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The first game of the French soccer season was postponed last month because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Marseille after the southern club confirmed three positive cases among its first-team players and staff.

Several other French clubs have been hit by the virus, including Montpellier, Rennes and Lyon.

French soccer was widely criticised in the spring after it was the highest profile European league to end the season early during the pandemic rather than try to restart. The standings were declared final with PSG retaining its title and Marseille second.

The report comes as Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Berlusconi, 83, will continue working from his house in Arcore, near Milan, the statement said, and will contribute to the electoral campaigns of candidates from his Forza Italia party at local elections scheduled for September.

The three-time PM and media tycoon had been recently pictured with an old friend, businessman Flavio Briatore, who was hospitalised after testing positive to COVID-19 last month.

Mr Berlusconi had tested negative at the time.

-with agencies