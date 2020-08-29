Football Socceroo Aaron Mooy in surprise Shanghai switch
Updated:

Socceroo Aaron Mooy in surprise Shanghai switch

Aaron Mooy has left the EPL for Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG. Photo: Getty
Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has sealed a surprise move from Premier League side Brighton to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee.

Mooy, who only joined the Seagulls on a permanent basis during the January transfer window after moving on loan from Huddersfield Town following their relegation from the top-flight in 2019, moves on a deal reported to be worth $18 million.

The 29-year-old made 32 appearances for Brighton last season and scored twice to help the club to their best ever Premier League points tally.

Mooy is set make a reported $A180,000 a week and will line-up alongside former Brazil internationals Hulk and Oscar at his new club.

Brighton are well stocked in the midfield areas with Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate and new signing from Liverpool Adam Lallana all pushing for starts.

Birghton coach Graham Potter said the move would be beneficial for both player and club.

“Aaron has been an excellent professional during his time with us. From day one with us he fitted in really well,” Potter said.

“It’s a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing.

“I have really enjoyed working with him, and on behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

-with AAP

