Bayern beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

A first-half brace from Serge Gnabry helped Bayern Munich overcome a stuttering start to cruise into their first Champions League final since 2013 with a 3-0 win against Lyon.

Tournament top scorer Robert Lewandowski wrapped up matters as Bayern made it a record-equalling 10 wins out of 10 games in the competition after Lyon were made to pay after Memphis Depay and Toko Nkambi spurned chances to put the French club ahead.

Bayern were not as impressive as in their 8-2 quarter-final demolition of Barcelona but they were clinical and rarely troubled after Gnabry’s goals as they advanced into the final for the 11th time behind closed doors at Estadio Jose Alvelade.

On Sunday at the Eastadio da Luz, Bayern aim to complete a title treble for the second time after 2013 in what promises an intriguing duel of attacking power against PSG who beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in the other French-German semi-final on Tuesday to reach the final for the first time.

“We know it would be tough because Lyon beat Juventus and Manchester City, Munich coach Hansi Flick said.

“They hurt us in the first phase and we escaped with a little luck.

“We have to recharge out batteries and gather energy to be ready for PSG and show a perfect performance to win the final.”

In an astonishingly open start Lyon had the opportunities to put themselves in control of the match.

But they were left to rue missed chances when Gnabry brilliantly opened the scoring after 18 minutes.

The former Arsenal winger collected the ball on the right and cut inside and, with Lyon unable to stop him, unleashed a sensational drive into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Bayern surged as Gnabry grabbed his second after 33 minutes.

The 25-year-old started the move and fed Ivan Perisic, Lewandowski somehow failed to convert the Croatian’s cross but Gnabry pounced from close range for his 23rd goal of the season.

Bayern remained in charge after the restart and Ivan Perisic should have made it 3-0 only for Anthony Lopes to save his tame effort.

Lyon needed to score to find any way back in the game but Marcelo sent a header too close to Manuel Neuer.

Despite the warnings, Bayern refused to panic and regained their composure, with Philippe Coutinho curling wide with 12 minutes left.

The Barcelona loanee then had a goal ruled out for offside but Lewandowski wrapped up victory with two minutes left.

Joshua Kimmich swung in a free-kick and the Poland striker’s header found the bottom corner.

“We could have done better and we could have scored some goals before they did. Luck wasn’t on our side,” Lyon’s Nkambi said.

“We missed chances and we were up against a great team. We found out they were unbeatable.”

