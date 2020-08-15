Bayern hit Barca for eight in Champions League humbling

Bayern Munich rattled in eight goals as they humiliated Barcelona to inflict an astonishing 8-2 victory in their Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.

The German champions netted four times in the first half-hour to confirm their status as title favourites.

Two goals from Thomas Mueller book-ended strikes from Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic in a frantic opening phase which also saw an own-goal from David Alaba for Barca’s temporary equaliser at the Estadio da Luz.

Luis Suarez scored Barca’s second before Joshua Kimmich tapped in Munich’s fifth after a sensational run down the left wing from Anthony Davies.

Robert Lewandowski and a brace from Philippe Coutinho – on loan from Barcelona – completed the Catalan side’s worst-ever defeat in the elite event.

Bayern’s ruthless dominance in the duel of five-time champions at resembled that of the national team in their 7-1 semi-final win over hosts Brazil at the 2014 World Cup when they scored five goals early on.

Bayern have won all all nine Champions League matches of the campaign and 27 matches of their unbeaten 28 in all competitions since December as they march on towards a title treble after winning the Bundesliga and German Cup.

Lionel Messi’s Barca had some early chances as Bayern’s defence started a little shaky but eventually they stood no chance and end the season without a title, which along with Thursday’s scoreline should surely spell bad news for the future of coach Quique Setien.

In the semi-finals Wednesday, Bayern play Manchester City or Olympique Lyon who complete the quarter-finals on Saturday.

-with agencies