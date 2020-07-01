Manchester United registered a convincing 3-0 win over Brighton in the EPL on Tuesday (local time), as Bruno Fernandes fired a brace past Socceroos No.1 Mat Ryan.

The 25-year-old January signing netted in each half after Mason Greenwood opened the scoring.

Ryan’s acrobatics at the end the difference prevented an ever heavier defeat as United continued a 15-match winning streak in all competitions.

The victory moved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to within two of points of Chelsea in the race for fourth.

The Red Devils had lost on their previous two Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium but began in style against a Brighton side surprisingly out of sorts until late in the game.

The hosts had beaten Arsenal and held Leicester to a draw since the restart but were never in the contest early on.

Greenwood opened the scoring when he broke inside from the right and outfoxed his marker before firing in his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Fernandes would soon regain his spotlight, curling a free-kick over before doubling United’s lead, turning home from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark.

There was some controversy as the ball appeared to go out of play earlier in the move but the strike stood.

Brighton came out with more intent in the second half but United hit their third less than five minutes after the restart.

With the Seagulls taking more risks, Nemanja Matic played a fine long ball to catch Brighton upfield and Greenwood collected in space.

His deep cross was finished emphatically by Fernandes, giving Ryan no chance.

Fernandes paid tribute to the role played by his team-mates in both of his goals.

“I was lucky for the first goal but also the keeper was lucky for my first shot – the ball hit the post! So I think I am happy,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was amazing. But it was a good job from Paul (Pogba). In the first goal, the ball came back for me, he knows I will be there to shoot. And the second goal was an amazing assist from Mason, an amazing pass, and I do a good shot.

“Of course I am really happy for my goals, but I’m more happy for the result because the team deserves this and we are fighting for the place in the Champions League and we know we can achieve this.”

Solskjaer admitted Greenwood’s goal was one he would have been proud of.

“He has a knack of that. He can go inside, he can go outside, he’s just as good with his right foot as his left foot. He’s developing into a fine player,” said Solskjaer.

“Very, very happy, with all the goals to be fair.”

