Liverpool fans around the world are rejoicing as their side’s 30-year wait for league glory has finally come to an end.

Title-winning manager Juergen Klopp broke down in tears as he spoke about his team’s achievement in being crowned English Premier League champions for the first time since 1990.

“I am completely overwhelmed, I never thought it would feel like this,” Klopp said in an interview on Sky Sports television, before his emotions got the better of him and he walked off camera crying.

Before the tears began to flow, the 53-year-old German, paid tribute to some of the club’s famous sons of the past.

“I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) – everyone!” he said.

Klopp dedicated the club’s success to the club’s fans after the club was

The Reds won their first EPL title in record time on Thursday (local time) when Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1, to give them an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the table with seven games to spare.

It is the club’s 19th championship and first of the Premier League era.

Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate their title victory, waving flags and setting off flares.

And Klopp spoke of his pleasure of being the club’s manager and was full of praise for his players.

“I have no words, it’s unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible, becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible,” the German told Sky Sports News.

“It was really tense, the 95 or 100 minutes of the City game, as you can imagine. I didn’t want to be involved really but obviously as you’re watching you are involved.

“It was quite intense. But it was an incredible achievement of my players, what they did over the last two or three years is exceptional and a huge joy for me to coach them.”

He added it was a relief because of the three-month interruption (due to the coronavirus lockdown) and nobody knew how it would go on and when they would come back.

“The games are difficult in the Premier League, each game is different so I was really happy last night with the game (the win over Crystal Palace), it gave me 100 percent feeling that we will be fine.

“But tonight I can only say (to the supporters), it’s for you, it’s for you out there. It’s incredible, I hope you stay at home or go in front of your house if you want but do no more and celebrate it.

“It’s all here. We are all together in this moment and it’s a joy to do it for you, I can tell you.”

