His coach had predicted he would score and Harry Kane didn’t disappoint, as he celebrated his 200th Premier League appearance for Tottenham Hotspur with a goal in a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

The man Jose Mourinho calls ‘Hero Kane’ put away the second goal in the 80th minutes, helping confirm Spurs victory.

Kane’s late strike against the Hammers, which came after Tomas Soucek’s own goal had put Spurs in front, was the England captain’s 137th league goal for the club and his eighth in 12 games during Mourinho’s reign.

It sealed three points which aid Tottenham’s Champions League ambitions as they move a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United in the race for fifth – which as it stands is good enough – before their games on Wednesday.

For West Ham it was a defeat that left them out of the bottom three on goal difference and with Chelsea to play next at the weekend, relegation fears are deepening for the Hammers.

Spurs went ahead in the 64th minute after Giovani Lo Celso’s corner deflected off Davinson Sanchez and on to the legs of Soucek, with the ball diverting into the bottom corner.

Spurs killed the game with another move on the break as Son Heung-min played Kane through on goal and there was little doubt about the outcome as he coolly slotted home.

Kane said he feels close to peak fitness as he scored for the first time since being sidelined since January with a hamstring injury.

“I know I’m in good shape,” he told Sky Sports.

“You can train as much as you want but being back out here is totally different.

“I had a few (chances), probably should have scored definitely one other.

“But it was nice to put that one away.”

Brighton & Hove Albion are six points clear of the relegation zone but will rue a missed chance after Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved Neal Maupay’s penalty in a 0-0 draw.

Brighton, featuring Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan and midfield star Aaron Mooy, should have taken the lead when they were awarded a spot kick after Leicester’s James Justin collided with Irish striker Aaron Connolly.

Schmeichel spared his defender’s blushes at the King Power Stadium as the Danish international sprung low to his right to deny Maupay on 14 minutes and keep the scoreboard goalless.

The shared point means Leicester sit third on 55 points, four ahead of Chelsea, while Graham Potter’s Brighton are 15th.

