Bald truth as club posts wrong pic of new coach Jaap Stam

MLS club Cincinnati has tweeted the wrong pic in announcing new coach Jaap Stam, mistaking him for fellow bald Dutch mentor Tinus van Teanenbroek.

And it wasn’t the first time the coach with a shaved head has been confused with someone else who has the same look.

“It’s happened before, but it was quite a big surprise yesterday,” Stam said Friday (local time).

The team announced his hiring Thursday on a tweet that mistakenly featured the photo of look-alike Van Teanenbroek, an Ajax youth coach.

Cincinnati soon retweeted the announcement with the correct photo, saying: “Join us in welcoming our actual new head coach, Jaap Stam.” The team wrote “actual” in italics.

ICYMI: Join us in welcoming our 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭 new head coach, Jaap Stam. #FCCincy 📰: https://t.co/DP0FEepraD pic.twitter.com/dvLbByeHoC — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) May 21, 2020

Stam told the team’s website he’s thankful for the attention the mistake brought to his hiring. He said he’s accustomed to such mistaken identity.

“A lot of people with no hair, in Holland, sometimes they say, ‘There’s Jaap!”‘ he said. “It’s a thing that’s quite normal.”

Other MLS teams picked up on the mistake and tweeted photos of other Stam look-alikes, which he enjoyed.

“Somebody posted it to me, and I can appreciate it as well,” Stam said in a Zoom call with the media Friday.

“At a certain time, we need to have a little laugh as well. If we play against each other, if we come out on top by winning those particular games, then we can have a laugh, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

A former central defender, Stam won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the 1999 Champions League with United.

-agencies