Court denies equal pay for US women’s soccer team

The court has ruled against claims the US women's soccer team is underpaid compared to their male counterparts. Photo: Getty
The US women’s soccer team’s claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United States Soccer Federation.

Judge R Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favour of US Soccer, dismissing players’ claims that they were underpaid in comparison to the men’s national team.

“The WNT (Women’s National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men’s National Team) over the class period,” the court said in its summary judgement.

The judge, however, also ruled that players’ claims they do not receive equal treatment as the men when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas could proceed.

The trial date is set for June 16.

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal the decision.

“We are shocked and disappointed,” said Levinson. “We will not give up our hard work for equal pay.

“We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.”

US Soccer released a statement saying it wanted to work with the team to “chart a positive path forward to grow the game both here at home and around the world”.

“US Soccer has long been the world leader for the women’s game on and off the field and we are committed to continuing that work,” the federation said.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe tweeted: “We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY.”

