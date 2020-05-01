EPL players ‘scared’ to return amid coronovius, says Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says Premier League players are “scared” by the prospect of returning to football too soon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is convening on Friday to discuss a possible June 8 restart after all football in Britain was suspended because of the virus since March 13.

Some football clubs appear more prepared than others to take to the field again.

Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham United have opened their training grounds in readiness for a possible resumption to training on May 18.

Manchester City’s training complex at the Etihad remains closed with players undertaking individual programmes.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families,” Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito.

“When one person is ill we will think ‘oh what’s happening here?'” he added.

“I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this all ends.”

Aguero is currently locked down in Manchester with his girlfriend.

“I’m scared but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”

There are nine rounds of Premier League fixtures left to play and Manchester City could also have FA Cup quarter-final action against Norwich.

If play does resume, it is expected that games will be played behind closed doors and neutral venues are also a possibility to be discussed by the clubs.

Aguero’s fears have been echoed by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville who is adamant organisers should not be discussing a return to the football if they are concerned about putting health first.

June 8th for the @premierleague return! This is being briefed anonymously. No-one wants to put their name against this one! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 30, 2020

“The minute one member of staff or player goes into intensive care, what are they going to do? That’s the bit on one shoulder telling them: ‘It’s a risk.’ They really aren’t sure at this time how to deal with it,” Neville told Sky Sports.

Chelsea’s Germany defender Antonio Rudiger also questioned whether it is morally right to continue the season while deaths around the world continue to rise.

“If we continue to play and there is a danger, and we ignore that while people are dying somewhere in the world, I don’t know if that would sit right on my conscience,” he told Germany’s ZDF.

“If everything fits and it comes from those in charge that it’s okay, there’s no danger, then we can start.

“But if there is a danger that it will start again and more people will get infected (then there should be no re-start).”

Rudiger added if the season cannot get back underway and is cancelled, runaway leaders Liverpool should be handed the league title, which would be their first since 1990.

“Honestly, as far as I’m concerned they can give Liverpool the title. At the end of the day they deserve it, they’ve had a great season,” he said.

“They were going to win the thing anyway, so the title is theirs ethically. Of course, I hope that the season can be finished and it will be sporting for everyone.”

