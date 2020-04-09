Football Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho apologises for training return

Jose Mourinho has apologised after being spotted taking a training session with three first-team players during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Getty
José Mourinho has acknowledged he was wrong to oversee a makeshift training session with Tanguy Ndombele in north London on Tuesday.

The Tottenham manager apologised after being spotted taking a training session with three first-team players, breaking social-distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portuguese was pictured working with Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon in a London park.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho said in a statement cited by UK newspapers.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

It was especially embarrassing for Mourinho who had three weeks earlier appeared in a FIFA video dedicated to combating the virus.

Tottenham had earlier reminded all its players to respect social-distancing rules.

“All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors,” the club said.

“We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

All football has been suspended in the UK until at least May.

-with AAP

 

