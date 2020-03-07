The French League has postponed Saturday’s (local time) Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Strasbourg’s Alsace region is one of the worst hit by the coronavirus in France, where 613 cases and nine deaths have been reported.

PSG didn’t hang around – less than 1 hour after discovering that their match vs Strasbourg tomorrow has been called off due to coronavirus concerns, they’re already on the way back to Paris. pic.twitter.com/H9LpxvIqDL — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 6, 2020

“Following a decree by the Bas-Rhin prefecture regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the game between Strasbourg and Paris St Germain is postponed to a later date,” the LFP said in a statement.

“We have been asked to postpone the game because 25% of the fans come from the (neighbouring) Haut-Rhin (department) where there is a cluster,” LFP general director Didier Quillot said.

It is the first French Ligue 1 game to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league has temporarily stopped children escorting players onto the field of play, as another preventative measure.

-with agencies