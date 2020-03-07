Football Coronavirus cluster postpones French league match
Coronavirus cluster postpones French league match

The outbreak forced PSG and Dijon players walk onto the pitch without any escorts during the last round of Ligue 1 matches. Photo: Getty
The French League has postponed Saturday’s (local time) Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Strasbourg’s Alsace region is one of the worst hit by the coronavirus in France, where 613 cases and nine deaths have been reported.

“Following a decree by the Bas-Rhin prefecture regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the game between Strasbourg and Paris St Germain is postponed to a later date,” the LFP said in a statement.

“We have been asked to postpone the game because 25% of the fans come from the (neighbouring) Haut-Rhin (department) where there is a cluster,” LFP general director Didier Quillot said.

It is the first French Ligue 1 game to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league has temporarily stopped children escorting players onto the field of play, as another preventative measure.

