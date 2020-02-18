Football Dustin Martin’s ex-bikie boss father booted from Australia

Shane Martin Rachel Griffiths
Martin celebrating Richmond's AFL premiership in 2019 with Rachel Griffiths Photo: AAP
Peter Dutton has denied AFL star Dustin Martin’s father, Shane Martin, entry into Australia over his association with the Rebels bikie club. 

Mr Martin attempted to return to Australia with his lawyer on Sunday, just six days after the High Court ruled that Aboriginal people could not be deported from Australia. 

He claimed he had an Aboriginal grandmother in Tasmania. 

Dustin Martin
Martin’s son Dustin won the coveted AFL Brownlow Medal in 2017. Photo: AAP

Martin was flown back to Aukland on Monday morning, as Mr Dutton speculated on the validity of his statement.

“I think he’s got a spurious claim but that is a claim for him to put,” he said. 

“We have now cancelled the visas of about 5000 people, many of them involved in outlaw motorcycle gangs, who are the biggest distributors of amphetamines, ice in our country, destroying lives,” 

“It’s a very clear message that if you come to our country as a Kiwi, a US citizen, as a citizen of anywhere else in the world and you commit crimes in our country, you can expect to be deported.” 

In the 20 years Martin resided in Australia, he amassed a number of serious offences ranging from unlawful assault, aiding and abetting the trafficking of ecstasy, burglary and being armed with intent. 

Shane Martin
Martin says he is no longer a member of the outlaw motorcycle group. Photo: AAP

Mr Dutton highlighted Martin’s history as the main reason his visa was cancelled. 

“Part of the reason that we kick out people with severe criminal histories, like Mr Martin, is that we want to make sure that people don’t commit crimes again in our country” the minister told Nine Network on Tuesday. 

At the time of his initial deportation in 2016, the then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull affirmed the decision.

“People who are outlaw motorcycle gang members, who are criminals or threats to national security cannot stay in the country.”

