Manchester City have bounced back to their impressive best, Tottenham Hotspur are enjoying a resurgence while Arsenal and Manchester United’s erratic Premier League form continued.

Pep Guardiola’s City returned to form on Sunday as they cruised to a 3-0 win at Arsenal, who are struggling under the temporary command of Freddie Ljungberg.

A hat-trick of titles seems to be beyond City with leaders Liverpool 14 points ahead of them but the defending champions are now four points behind second-place Leicester City.

Only four points now separate Spurs, United and the Gunners but their recent fortunes could not be more different.

Jan Vertonghen’s late goal improved Jose Mourinho’s start as Tottenham boss to four wins out of five by snatching a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers, taking the north London club above Sunday’s hosts to fifth.

United are a point and a place behind Spurs after being held to 1-1 home by 16th-placed Everton, deflating the mood at Old Trafford after back-to-back wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.

At the Emirates Stadium, Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and set up the other for Raheem Sterling in a brilliant first-half performance.

The Belgian’s second goal in the 40th arrived while Arsenal were a man short – as they waited for an injured Sead Kolasinac’s replacement to take the field.

The hosts’ plight was summed up in the second half when Mesut Ozil was substituted and the playmaker kicked his gloves along the touchline in frustration.

Arsenal have taken just four points from four league games since since Ljungberg was installed as the temporary replacement for the fired Unai Emery.

“It needs to be cleared up so everybody knows,” Ljungberg said of the managerial uncertainty

“That is something I’ve said but it is totally up to the club.”

2′ ⚽

15′ 🅰️

40′ ⚽ Ladies and gentlemen, you are waking up to another Kevin De Bruyne masterclass.#PremierLeague #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/ytgU6v7Mux — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 15, 2019

Tottenham’s managerial change less than a month ago has proved a masterstroke with Mourinho lifting them from 14th to within three points of the top four.

Lucas Moura’s goal was cancelled out by Adama Traore’s 20-yard strike that looked to have secured a point for the hosts.

However, Vertonghen headed home substitute Christian Eriksen’s stoppage-time corner to grab the win.

“It was one of those victories where quality is not enough. If you are not a real team in the real sense of what the word team means, it’s impossible,” Mourinho said.

A super header from super Jan Vertonghen 👊 Tottenham win it late at Wolves!#WOLTOT #PremierLeague #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/kTAqN5QyYX — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Duncan Ferguson followed up beating Chelsea in his first game as interim Everton manager by grabbing a point at United.

Victor Lindelof’s own-goal gave Everton a first-half lead but substitute Mason Greenwood grabbed a 77th-minute equaliser.

It was frustrating for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a week after winning at Man City.

“Today is not a big step backwards,” United’s manager said.

“It’s more of a standstill, not improving.”

One curious aspect of the game saw Everton substitute Moise Kean taken off after just 18 minutes on the field, to the striker’s obvious displeasure.

Ferguson insisted the change was only about time wasting.

“I was just doing it for fresh legs. Unfortunately he was the one I decided to bring off,” he said.

“I see why he’s upset but it’s about the team.”