Big-five leagues dominate Champions League group stage

For the first time in history only five countries will be represented in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Atalanta and Atletico Madrid became the last two teams to qualify for the knockout stages on Wednesday, meaning all 16 teams are from Europe’s “big five” of Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France.

Champions League newcomer Atalanta advanced with a 3-0 win at 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk, completing an improbable turnaround after losing its first three group matches.

Incredible scenes from Atalanta! The Italians leapfrog Shakhtar on the final day of the group stage to qualify for the Champions League Round of 16!

“I can’t find the words to describe this unique feeling,” Atalanta captain Alejandro “Papu” Gomez said.

“This will remain in the history of the club and in the history of football.”

Atletico Madrid grabbed the final spot by beating Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0.

Atalanta finished second in Group C with seven points in its debut season in the competition.

A hat-trick from Jesus in the festive season! Man City's Brazilian was on fire in Croatia this morning!

Group winner Manchester City beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-1, which meant Shakthar finished third in the group and will enter the Europa League knockout stage.

Teenage forward Joao Felix and defender Felipe scored a goal in each half to help Atletico clinch second place in Group D.

Juventus advanced as the group winner.

Atletico would have advanced even with a loss as Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-0 to Juventus.

Juventus was already assured of topping Group D and seemed sluggish at times in Germany, before Ronaldo scored from close range off substitute Paulo Dybala’s cross in the 75th minute.

Bayern Munich finished the group stage as the only team to win all its matches after beating Tottenham 3-1 in a game between two already-qualified sides.

Two-and-a-half months after getting thrashed 7-2 by Bayern in London, Tottenham at least managed to keep the scoreline respectable as recently hired manager Jose Mourinho fielded a weakened line-up with his team guaranteed second place.

Neymar scored one goal and helped create three more as Paris Saint-Germain completed its group campaign with a 5-0 win over Galatasaray.

PSG was already qualified before the game as group winner and topped Group A with 16 points, five ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which won 3-1 at Club Brugge.

-AAP