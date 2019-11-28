Liverpool, Chelsea draw but Barcelona win in Champions League

Liverpool and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday to leave both teams’ qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

Dejan Lovren headed home from a corner in the 65th minute to equalise for Liverpool after the defending champions fell behind to Dries Mertens’ goal in the 21st.

Liverpool maintained their one-point lead over Napoli in Group E but both can now be caught by Salzburg, who won 4-1 at Genk on Wednesday.

Liverpool play Salzburg away in their final group game – they are separated by three points – and the English club needs to avoid defeat or have a low-scoring loss by a one-goal margin to secure a top-two finish.

The Reds currently lead the head-to-head, having beaten Salzburg 4-3 at Anfield in October.

Napoli will qualify by beating already-eliminated Genk at home in their last group game.

Chelsea saw a safe passage to the knockout stage slip agonisingly away as Daniel Wass’ fluke goal snatched a 2-2 draw for Valencia at the Mestalla.

The Blues thought Christian Pulisic’s nudged finish would sneak them into the European top tier’s last 16, adding to boss Frank Lampard’s frustrations as Valencia gained the greater boost in Group H from the draw.

Mateo Kovacic fired in Chelsea goal on his 71st Blues appearance, cancelling out Carlos Soler’s opener.

Then Denmark midfielder Wass saw his lofted cross drift away from his intended target and drop over keeper Kepa and into the net, stealing Valencia a draw to thwart Chelsea at the last.

Rodrigo’s glaring miss at the death could even have sealed Valencia’s place in the last 16, but a compelling, gritty game somehow ended even.

In Spain, Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up two more in his 700th game for Barcelona to ensure the Spanish club reached the knockout rounds with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Messi fed Luis Suarez to open the scoring at Camp Nou in the 29th minute before his strike partner returned the assist for the Argentina star to add a goal of his own moments later.

Messi then led a counterattack and played substitute Antoine Griezmann through on goal to put the result beyond doubt in the 67th.

Dortmund substitute Jadon Sancho pulled one back in the 77th and almost got a second goal when Marc-Andre ter Stegen pushed his shot onto his post.

Zenith beat Lyon 2-0 to storm into contention in Group G with goals from Artem Dzyuba (42nd) and Mogamed Ozdoyev (84th).

Two late goals from Emil Forsberg helped Leipzig rescue a 2-2 draw with Benfica and secure a spot in the knockout stages for the first time.

Benfica were leading 2-0 when Ruben Dias conceded a penalty, allowing Forsberg to score his first goal in the 90th minute and then in added time Timo Werner’s cross found Forsberg in space to head in and level the score.

Inter Milan scored a vital 3-1 away win over Slavia Prague with Romelu Lukaku among the scorers.

The win lifted Inter into joint second with Dortmund in Group F.

Two moments of brilliance were all that Ajax needed to secure a 2-0 win at Lille.

Hakim Ziyech scored the opener while Quincy Promes added his name to the scoresheet as the Dutch club took control of Group H.