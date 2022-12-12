Live

Christmas travellers could be hit with delays at Brisbane and Gold Coast airports next week as unions take protected industrial action.

The action, scheduled for December 19, would mean workers responsible for screening passengers would walk off the job for four hours.

The dispute is between security officers employed by ISS and the United Workers Union in relation to a pay deal under their enterprise bargaining agreement.

It will come in the middle of big holiday season after two years of restrictions. Almost three million people were expected to pass through Brisbane Airport this holiday season.

Similar action is also expected in Canberra.

A BAC spokesman said the industrial action was occurring in the middle of the holiday rush and the time chosen was in the peak period of the day, when the airport was at its busiest.

It said tens of thousands of people could be affected if the industrial action went ahead.

“We’d have to question whether a full workforce stoppage at several of Australia’s key airports at peak holiday time is proportionate action for a wage negotiation, notwithstanding the merits or otherwise of the union’s claim,” BAC said.

The union said the majority of workers were paid about $25 an hour and were pursuing a claim that would bring them level with workers in Sydney and Melbourne.

A spokesman said the negotiations had been going since July and under Australia’s industrial relations system, the only time they could pursue a wage increase was when a new enterprise agreement was being negotiated.

He said the union and the company were only about 10 per cent apart.

