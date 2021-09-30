Fortescue mine closed after worker dies

Live

Fortescue Metals has closed its Solomon Hub iron ore mine in Western Australia after a worker was killed.

The man died after ground collapsed at the site in the Pilbara region on Thursday morning.

Police and company officials are investigating.

Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines said she was thinking of the dead man’s family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a very sad day for Fortescue and all our thoughts are with his family as we provide our full support to them at this very difficult time,” she said.

Mine safety inspectors from WA’s Department of Mines are travelling from Perth to investigate.

WA Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Fortescue is an iron ore mining giant owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest.

The Solomon site includes the Firetail, Kings Valley and Queens Valley mines and is one of several Fortescue sites in the Pilbara.

-AAP