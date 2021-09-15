Finance Work Worker dies in Qld mine shaft collapse
Worker dies in Qld mine shaft collapse

The two men were trapped when a shaft collapsed at the mine, north of Emerald in Queensland. Photo: AAP
A 60-year-old mine worker has died and another has suffered crush injuries after a rockfall in a coal mine shaft in central Queensland.

The man and a 25-year-old man were trapped when section of ceiling in the shaft they were working in caved in on top of them at the Gregory Crinum Mine, north of Emerald, about 11pm on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old suffered critical injuries, with police confirming he died at the scene.

RACQ CapRescue said the younger man was trapped under the rockfall for more than four hours before rescuers pulled him out.

He suffered crush injuries to his legs and pelvis and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A third person at the site suffered a “medical event” and was taken to Emerald Hospital for treatment.

Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart paid tribute to the emergency services and other first responders at the accident.

“Any loss of life on our mine sites is unacceptable, and it is my expectation the Queensland Mines Inspectorate and Resources Safety and Health Queensland will investigate this incident thoroughly and with diligence,” he told parliament.

“Operations at the Crinum mine have been suspended while the investigation is under way.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences – and those of everyone in this house – to the family, friends, and co-workers of the man who has passed away, and I hope for a full and speedy recovery for the man who was injured.”

The mine is operated by Sojitz Blue, the Australian subsidiary of Japan’s Sojitz Corporation.

-AAP

