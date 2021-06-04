‘Dob in a job-seeker’ hotline inundated with calls

Hundreds of unemployed people are under investigation for submitting inappropriate job applications, skipping interviews or refusing work, just weeks after an employer hotline opened.

More than 300 people have already been dobbed in through the hotline since it opened in May, with 240 under investigation or already copping penalties.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert said some people were clearly wasting time and mucking small business owners around.

At least 110 employers have used the hotline.

“We’ve got reports from restaurants in Sydney that they’ve received numerous inappropriate job applications and had several applicants refuse to attend job interviews,” Mr Robert said on Friday.

“We’ve also got reports of a vet in Victoria that has had over a dozen individuals falsely answer yes to: Are you a registered veterinarian in Australia?”

Mr Robert told Seven’s Sunrise that most people met their obligations, the government wouldn’t hesitate to act on those who are “taking this for a ride.”

“Employers will call the reporting line and let us know if someone hasn’t turned up for a job or let us know about inconsistencies with their application – and if they’re on benefits, then we will intervene,” he said.

“There’s only a small proportion that are doing the wrong thing, but we have an expectation that Australians will stump up.”

Unemployed people on JobSeeker payments are required to apply for at least 15 jobs a week.

For every available job in Australia, there are seven people looking for work or more hours.

Anyone dobbed in through the employer hotline could have their welfare payments suspended.

-with AAP