Mint worker almost dies under three-tonne coin press
Updated:

Mint worker almost dies under three-tonne coin press

australian mint worker
The Royal Australian Mint has been charged with safety offences after a worker almost died. Photo: AAP
The Royal Australian Mint has been charged with several offences after one of its workers was almost crushed and killed by a three-tonne coin press.

The near-fatal incident occurred in the mint’s Canberra basement when a contractor was using a forklift to move the coin press.

The press became unbalanced and fell, narrowly missing a worker standing nearby.

Following an investigation by regulators into the May 3 incident, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has filed three workplace health and safety charges.

The mint has been accused of two offences, which carry a maximum penalty of $1.5 million each, of failing to provide a safe working environment.

It also faces another offence with a maximum penalty of $500,000 for failing to provide the contractor with adequate safety instructions for transporting the coin press.

The matter is listed for mention in the ACT Magistrates Court on June 24.

-AAP

Topics:

workplace safety
