Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a “Work in Paradise” campaign to attract Queenslanders and other Australians to apply for regional tourism jobs.

The Queensland government is offering up to $1,500 in cash, travel vouchers worth up to $250 and access to low-cost housing as part of the campaign, which is detailed here.

“It’s part of our new campaign called Work in Paradise, aimed at luring thousands of workers from across Queensland and Australia,” Ms Palaszczuk said in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

“Queensland is recovering well from the pandemic, but there’s still a critical shortage of workers in our regions,” she said.

“This exciting initiative will give Queenslanders and other Australians even more reason to come work in our beautiful part of the world.”

The programme will start from July 1 and apply to western and northern Queensland.

“From chefs, waiters and bartenders through to tour guides and deckhands on the Great Barrier Reef, there are plenty of great opportunities up for grabs,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

