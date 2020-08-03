Clothes shops, construction sites and hairdressing salons are part of a long list of businesses that will be forced to close under Stage Four restrictions in Victoria.
As the state recorded another 429 cases and 13 deaths on Monday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a widespread shutdown that will affect almost every sector and have devastating consequences for people’s jobs and the economy.
He said the tougher workplace restrictions were necessary as current measures were failing to keep Victorians safe.
The following business closures will come into force at 11.59pm on Wednesday and apply to metropolitan Melbourne only.
Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
Closed for on-site work:
- Forestry and logging
- Recreational fishing.
Open for on-site work:
- Forestry activity for the purposes of or relating to:
- Production of firewood for heating of premises
- Production of pallets
- Building supplies for construction
- Other permitted activities (e.g. caskets and coffins)
- Farming including operations connected with agriculture, horticulture, viticulture, irrigation, permaculture, apiculture, grains, fibre production, dairy, fishing, aquaculture and livestock
- Commercial fishing
- Intensive agricultural production, including glass-houses and animal production
- Agricultural and veterinary chemicals and vaccines production, transportation and distribution (including the Pig Services Centre)
- Agriculture and farming support business, including and not limited to on-farm consultants, livestock agents, agronomists, shearing contractors, trades services and contracting businesses
- Laboratory and diagnostic services
- Animal sale yards, knackeries and transportation of animals (including livestock and pets)
- Animal feed production, transportation, packaging, sale, and feeding (including livestock and pets)
- Veterinary clinics and related services, including on-farm visits and to veterinary clinics, animal minding services and artificial insemination
- Animal pounds and shelters
- Teaching and scientific facilities that require the keeping or use of animals
- Any business or undertaking involved in relevant support services, such as food safety and verification inspection or associated laboratory services and biosecurity function.
Examples of exemption: Food production (agriculture and aquaculture) permitted for the provision of food and essential supplies.
Mining
Closed for on-site work:
- Exploration and other mining support services.
Open for on-site work:
- Coal mining
- Oil and gas extraction
- Metal ore mining
- Non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying
- Petroleum production.
Examples of exemption: Resource operations, including critical minerals, metals, LNG, coal and iron ore, that cannot be shut down without significant safety concerns.
Manufacturing
Closed for on-site work:
- Non-metallic mineral product manufacturing
- Fabricated metal product manufacturing
- Furniture and other manufacturing
- Other wood product manufacturing
- Textile manufacturing
- Leather tanning, fur dressing and leather product manufacturing
- Textile product manufacturing
- Knitted product manufacturing
- Clothing and footwear manufacturing
- Domestic appliance manufacturing.
Open for on-site work
- Food production manufacturing – Meat and Meat Product Manufacturing; Seafood Processing; Dairy Product Manufacturing; Fruit and Vegetable Processing; Oil and Fat Manufacturing; Grain Mill and Cereal Product Manufacturing; Bakery Product Manufacturing; Sugar and Confectionery Manufacturing; Other Food Product Manufacturing
- Medical equipment and PPE including cloth masks for public use
- Petroleum and coal product manufacturing
- Basic chemical and chemical product manufacturing
- Pharmaceutical products
- Sanitary products
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Microelectronics and semiconductor products
- Heating and cooling equipment
- Household paper products
- Goods and material necessary for or related to supporting defence or security industries
- Manufacturing to support residential building industry (if not closed – supply chain)
- Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
- Printing and support services
- Fertiliser and Pesticide Manufacturing
- Cleaning Compound and Toiletry Preparation Manufacturing
- Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
- Computer and Electronic Equipment Manufacturing
- Heating and ventilation manufacturing
- Specialised machinery and equipment.
Examples of exemption: Critical manufacturing and repair/maintenance services for the continued operation of permitted industries.
Electricity, gas, water and waste services
Transfer stations closed to the public.
Open for on-site work:
- Electricity services
- Gas services
- Water supply, sewerage and drainage services
- Waste and resource recovery services including collection, treatment and disposal services
- Liquid fuels and refinery services.
Construction
Closed for on-site work:
- Residential Building Construction that is yet to commence
- Non-Residential Building (including retail)
- Construction (non-critical)
- Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction (non-critical)
- Construction Services.
Open for on-site work:
- Residential building construction that has already commenced or is required for safety
- Construction of critical strategic infrastructure
- Construction of infrastructure connected to essential services.
Examples of exemption: Non-residential building and heavy and civil engineering construction permitted for critical or strategic infrastructure, particularly health infrastructure and public works, in addition to emergency building work.
Wholesale Trade
Closed for on-site work:
- Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
- Furniture, Floor Covering and Other Goods Wholesaling
- Commission-Based Wholesaling
- Food Product Manufacturing
- Cereal Grain wholesaling.
Open for on-site work:
- Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product wholesaling.
Retail Trade
Closed for on-site work:
- All closed unless listed.
Open for on-site work:
- Supermarkets and grocery stores
- Bottle shops
- Fuel retailing
- Pharmacies
- Post Offices
- Hardware, building and garden supplies retailing where supplying permitted service or industry
- Agricultural retailers (drive through only)
- Retailers work on site for the purposes of fulfilling online orders
- Locksmiths
- Laundry and dry cleaner.
Accommodation and food services
Closed for on-site work:
- Accommodation, except where specified as permitted to operate
- Pubs, taverns and bars
- Clubs (Hospitality)
- Food courts
- Nightclubs.
Open for on-site work:
- Accommodation where providing a permanent or temporary place of residence, emergency accommodation, for work purposes, and for people subject to direction and detention notices and for diagnosed persons and close contacts
- Boarding schools, residential colleges and university accommodation services
- Cafes and restaurants (takeaway food services only).
Transport, Postal and Warehousing
Closed for on-site work:
- Scenic and Sightseeing Transport.
Open for on-site work:
- Road transport (passenger and freight)
- Rail transport (passenger and freight), including rail yards
- Water transport (passenger and freight), including ports and Tasmanian shipping lines
- AirTransport (passenger and freight)
- Pipeline and other transport
- Transport support services
- Vehicle repair, servicing and maintenance
- Towing service.
Information Media and Telecommunications
Closed for on-site work:
- Book Publishing
- Directory and Mailing List Publishing
- Other Publishing
- Software Publishing
- Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
- Library and Other Information Services.
Open for on-site work:
- Telecommunications services
- Newspaper and magazine publishing
- Radio broadcasting
- Television broadcasting
- Internet publishing and broadcasting
- Internet service providers, web search portals and data processing services.
Financial and Insurance Services
Closed for on-site work:
- Non-Depository Financing
- Financial Asset Investing
- Insurance and Superannuation Funds
- Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services.
Open for on-site work:
- Retail banking.
Rental hiring and real estate services
Closed for on-site work:
- Rental and Hiring Services, except where specified as permitted to operate
- Property operators and real estate services.
Open for on-site work:
- Rental and Hiring Services, where supplying permitted service or industry
- Farm Animal and Bloodstock Leasing.
Professional, Scientific and Technical Services
Closed for on-site work:
- Architectural, Engineering and Technical Services
- Legal and Accounting Services
- Advertising Services
- Market Research and Statistical Services
- Management and Related Consulting Services
- Professional Photographic Services
- Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services
- Computer System Design and Related Services.
Open for on-site work:
- Individuals undertaking professional, scientific and technical services if:
- Involved in COVID-19 (e.g. MedTech research including vaccines)
- Hazard monitoring and resilience
- Biosecurity and public health
- Medical or other research where Australia has a competitive advantage, and which cannot be shut down and requires on-site attendance
- Critical scientific facilities for critical scientific experiments, labs, collections.
Public administration and safety
Open for on-site work:
- Public Administration (exemption for essential services that cannot be undertaken remotely)
- Medicare
- Justice services that need to be open:
- Judges, Associate Judges, Judicial Registrars, Magistrates and their offices for urgent or priority court or tribunal matters determined by the relevant head of jurisdiction, including for bail, family violence, remand, child protection, warrants and urgent guardianships, human rights or residential tenancies issues or any other priority matters
- To the extent necessary to support functioning of the court, tribunal and dispute services mentioned above:
- Director of Public Prosecutions and the Office of Public Prosecutions
- Defence lawyers, Victorian Legal Aid, Aboriginal legal services
- DJCS officers in births deaths and marriage required for the issuing of death certificates
- Facilities and services for people exiting custody
- Defence.
Education and training
Closed for on-site work:
- Preschool Education
- Primary, secondary and special school education
- Tertiary Education
- Adult, Community and Other Education.
Open for on-site work:
- Preschool education for children of essential workers and vulnerable children
- Primary, secondary and special school education for children of essential workers and vulnerable children.
Health care and social assistance
Closed for on-site work:
- Elective surgery (non-urgent).
Open for on-site work:
- Government and non-government entities that provide welfare and social services to meet immediate needs, including:
- Hospitals and health services: clinicians (doctors, nurses, allied health) executive, cleaning, essential administration.
- Ambulance
- Primary care: clinicians and support staff
- IVF procedures
- Laboratory: clinicians and support staff
- Aged care: clinicians and support staff
- Care and support services where unable to be performed by household e.g. care of vulnerable or elderly etc.
- Community services: social workers, clinicians, executives and support providing child protection, crisis support and emergency community service provision, disability and mental health care.
- Allied Health Services – dental, optometry, physiotherapy, chiropractic and osteopathy.
- Residential Care Services
- Funeral, Crematorium and Cemetery Services, mortuary and morgues.
Arts and recreation
Closed for on-site work:
- Museum Operation
- Parks and Gardens Operations
- Creative and Performing Arts Activities
- Sports and Recreation Activities
- Gambling Activities
- Personal Care Services
- Photographic Film Processing
- Parking Services
- Brothel Keeping and Prostitution Services, Sex on premises venues
- Strip clubs
- Civic Professional and Other Interest Group Services
- Religious services and places of worship.
Open for on-site work:
- Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services
- Residential repair and maintenance by exception
- Motor vehicle and machinery repair by exception
- Veterinary, pet-care retail and animal welfare services (e.g. RSPCA).