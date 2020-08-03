Clothes shops, construction sites and hairdressing salons are part of a long list of businesses that will be forced to close under Stage Four restrictions in Victoria.

As the state recorded another 429 cases and 13 deaths on Monday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a widespread shutdown that will affect almost every sector and have devastating consequences for people’s jobs and the economy.

He said the tougher workplace restrictions were necessary as current measures were failing to keep Victorians safe.

The following business closures will come into force at 11.59pm on Wednesday and apply to metropolitan Melbourne only.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

Closed for on-site work:

Forestry and logging

Recreational fishing.

Open for on-site work:

Forestry activity for the purposes of or relating to:

Production of firewood for heating of premises

Production of pallets

Building supplies for construction

Other permitted activities (e.g. caskets and coffins)

Farming including operations connected with agriculture, horticulture, viticulture, irrigation, permaculture, apiculture, grains, fibre production, dairy, fishing, aquaculture and livestock

Commercial fishing

Intensive agricultural production, including glass-houses and animal production

Agricultural and veterinary chemicals and vaccines production, transportation and distribution (including the Pig Services Centre)

Agriculture and farming support business, including and not limited to on-farm consultants, livestock agents, agronomists, shearing contractors, trades services and contracting businesses

Laboratory and diagnostic services

Animal sale yards, knackeries and transportation of animals (including livestock and pets)

Animal feed production, transportation, packaging, sale, and feeding (including livestock and pets)

Veterinary clinics and related services, including on-farm visits and to veterinary clinics, animal minding services and artificial insemination

Animal pounds and shelters

Teaching and scientific facilities that require the keeping or use of animals

Any business or undertaking involved in relevant support services, such as food safety and verification inspection or associated laboratory services and biosecurity function.

Examples of exemption: Food production (agriculture and aquaculture) permitted for the provision of food and essential supplies.

Mining

Closed for on-site work:

Exploration and other mining support services.

Open for on-site work:

Coal mining

Oil and gas extraction

Metal ore mining

Non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying

Petroleum production.

Examples of exemption: Resource operations, including critical minerals, metals, LNG, coal and iron ore, that cannot be shut down without significant safety concerns.

Manufacturing

Closed for on-site work:

Non-metallic mineral product manufacturing

Fabricated metal product manufacturing

Furniture and other manufacturing

Other wood product manufacturing

Textile manufacturing

Leather tanning, fur dressing and leather product manufacturing

Textile product manufacturing

Knitted product manufacturing

Clothing and footwear manufacturing

Domestic appliance manufacturing.

Open for on-site work

Food production manufacturing – Meat and Meat Product Manufacturing; Seafood Processing; Dairy Product Manufacturing; Fruit and Vegetable Processing; Oil and Fat Manufacturing; Grain Mill and Cereal Product Manufacturing; Bakery Product Manufacturing; Sugar and Confectionery Manufacturing; Other Food Product Manufacturing

Medical equipment and PPE including cloth masks for public use

Petroleum and coal product manufacturing

Basic chemical and chemical product manufacturing

Pharmaceutical products

Sanitary products

Telecommunications infrastructure

Microelectronics and semiconductor products

Heating and cooling equipment

Household paper products

Goods and material necessary for or related to supporting defence or security industries

Manufacturing to support residential building industry (if not closed – supply chain)

Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing

Printing and support services

Fertiliser and Pesticide Manufacturing

Cleaning Compound and Toiletry Preparation Manufacturing

Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Equipment Manufacturing

Heating and ventilation manufacturing

Specialised machinery and equipment.

Examples of exemption: Critical manufacturing and repair/maintenance services for the continued operation of permitted industries.

Electricity, gas, water and waste services

Transfer stations closed to the public.

Open for on-site work:

Electricity services

Gas services

Water supply, sewerage and drainage services

Waste and resource recovery services including collection, treatment and disposal services

Liquid fuels and refinery services.

Construction

Closed for on-site work:

Residential Building Construction that is yet to commence

Non-Residential Building (including retail)

Construction (non-critical)

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction (non-critical)

Construction Services.

Open for on-site work:

Residential building construction that has already commenced or is required for safety

Construction of critical strategic infrastructure

Construction of infrastructure connected to essential services.

Examples of exemption: Non-residential building and heavy and civil engineering construction permitted for critical or strategic infrastructure, particularly health infrastructure and public works, in addition to emergency building work.

Wholesale Trade

Closed for on-site work:

Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling

Furniture, Floor Covering and Other Goods Wholesaling

Commission-Based Wholesaling

Food Product Manufacturing

Cereal Grain wholesaling.

Open for on-site work:

Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product wholesaling.

Retail Trade

Closed for on-site work:

All closed unless listed.

Open for on-site work:

Supermarkets and grocery stores

Bottle shops

Fuel retailing

Pharmacies

Post Offices

Hardware, building and garden supplies retailing where supplying permitted service or industry

Agricultural retailers (drive through only)

Retailers work on site for the purposes of fulfilling online orders

Locksmiths

Laundry and dry cleaner.

Accommodation and food services

Closed for on-site work:

Accommodation, except where specified as permitted to operate

Pubs, taverns and bars

Clubs (Hospitality)

Food courts

Nightclubs.

Open for on-site work:

Accommodation where providing a permanent or temporary place of residence, emergency accommodation, for work purposes, and for people subject to direction and detention notices and for diagnosed persons and close contacts

Boarding schools, residential colleges and university accommodation services

Cafes and restaurants (takeaway food services only).

Transport, Postal and Warehousing

Closed for on-site work:

Scenic and Sightseeing Transport.

Open for on-site work:

Road transport (passenger and freight)

Rail transport (passenger and freight), including rail yards

Water transport (passenger and freight), including ports and Tasmanian shipping lines

AirTransport (passenger and freight)

Pipeline and other transport

Transport support services

Vehicle repair, servicing and maintenance

Towing service.

Information Media and Telecommunications

Closed for on-site work:

Book Publishing

Directory and Mailing List Publishing

Other Publishing

Software Publishing

Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities

Library and Other Information Services.

Open for on-site work:

Telecommunications services

Newspaper and magazine publishing

Radio broadcasting

Television broadcasting

Internet publishing and broadcasting

Internet service providers, web search portals and data processing services.

Financial and Insurance Services

Closed for on-site work:

Non-Depository Financing

Financial Asset Investing

Insurance and Superannuation Funds

Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services.

Open for on-site work:

Retail banking.

Rental hiring and real estate services

Closed for on-site work:

Rental and Hiring Services, except where specified as permitted to operate

Property operators and real estate services.

Open for on-site work:

Rental and Hiring Services, where supplying permitted service or industry

Farm Animal and Bloodstock Leasing.

Professional, Scientific and Technical Services

Closed for on-site work:

Architectural, Engineering and Technical Services

Legal and Accounting Services

Advertising Services

Market Research and Statistical Services

Management and Related Consulting Services

Professional Photographic Services

Other Professional, Scientific and Technical Services

Computer System Design and Related Services.

Open for on-site work:

Individuals undertaking professional, scientific and technical services if:

Involved in COVID-19 (e.g. MedTech research including vaccines)

Hazard monitoring and resilience

Biosecurity and public health

Medical or other research where Australia has a competitive advantage, and which cannot be shut down and requires on-site attendance

Critical scientific facilities for critical scientific experiments, labs, collections.

Public administration and safety

Open for on-site work:

Public Administration (exemption for essential services that cannot be undertaken remotely)

Medicare

Justice services that need to be open:

Judges, Associate Judges, Judicial Registrars, Magistrates and their offices for urgent or priority court or tribunal matters determined by the relevant head of jurisdiction, including for bail, family violence, remand, child protection, warrants and urgent guardianships, human rights or residential tenancies issues or any other priority matters

To the extent necessary to support functioning of the court, tribunal and dispute services mentioned above:

Director of Public Prosecutions and the Office of Public Prosecutions

Defence lawyers, Victorian Legal Aid, Aboriginal legal services

DJCS officers in births deaths and marriage required for the issuing of death certificates

Facilities and services for people exiting custody

Defence.

Education and training

Closed for on-site work:

Preschool Education

Primary, secondary and special school education

Tertiary Education

Adult, Community and Other Education.

Open for on-site work:

Preschool education for children of essential workers and vulnerable children

Primary, secondary and special school education for children of essential workers and vulnerable children.

Health care and social assistance

Closed for on-site work:

Elective surgery (non-urgent).

Open for on-site work:

Government and non-government entities that provide welfare and social services to meet immediate needs, including:

Hospitals and health services: clinicians (doctors, nurses, allied health) executive, cleaning, essential administration.

Ambulance

Primary care: clinicians and support staff

IVF procedures

Laboratory: clinicians and support staff

Aged care: clinicians and support staff

Care and support services where unable to be performed by household e.g. care of vulnerable or elderly etc.

Community services: social workers, clinicians, executives and support providing child protection, crisis support and emergency community service provision, disability and mental health care.

Allied Health Services – dental, optometry, physiotherapy, chiropractic and osteopathy.

Residential Care Services

Funeral, Crematorium and Cemetery Services, mortuary and morgues.

Arts and recreation

Closed for on-site work:

Museum Operation

Parks and Gardens Operations

Creative and Performing Arts Activities

Sports and Recreation Activities

Gambling Activities

Personal Care Services

Photographic Film Processing

Parking Services

Brothel Keeping and Prostitution Services, Sex on premises venues

Strip clubs

Civic Professional and Other Interest Group Services

Religious services and places of worship.

Open for on-site work: