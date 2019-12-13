Finance Work Flights cancelled as Jetstar crew walk off the job

Flights cancelled as Jetstar crew walk off the job

Jetstar ground crew and baggage handlers are striking on Friday. Photo: TWU/Facebook
Jetstar staff at airports across Australia walked off the job on Friday, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of customers.

About 250 staff in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Avalon, Cairns and Adelaide will be involved in rolling two-hour strikes as part of a pay and safety dispute.

Passengers were warned to expect disruptions on Friday, with 10 flights already cancelled in Sydney, five in Melbourne, three in Brisbane and two in Adelaide before 9am (AEDT) Friday.

Jetstar also faces weekend strike action from its pilots – and has said it will cancel 44 services on Saturday and 46 services on Sunday as a result. There are reports the three days industrial action will lead to 120 cancellations in all.

On Friday, ground crew and baggage handlers were striking at different times in the various cities. Their action – less than a fortnight from Christmas – comes after the budget airline rejected workers’ demands for pay increases, minimum hours on the job and safety improvements.

“The airline has cut its staffing levels right back to the bone meaning workers are constantly under pressure,” Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine said.

The union claims Jetstar makes $4 billion in revenue, while workers are forced onto insecure low-paid work.

Negotiations broke down after the company rejected demands including for more rest breaks, a guaranteed 12-hour break between shifts and a guaranteed 30 hours a week.

The TWU strikes will be followed by four-hour stopworks from pilots on Saturday and Sunday. The pilots’ industrial action will continue throughout the week, with a range of lower level bans likely to cause delays.

Pay negotiations broke down after nearly a year, with Jetstar warning it wasn’t prepared to alter its position.

“The union’s demands would put significant pressure on the low fares our customers rely on and force us to review our investments,” Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said.

“If we accept an effective 15 per cent net increase in pay that the union is demanding, there will be significant upward pressure on the low fares our customers rely on.”

Passengers are being told they will be notified if their flight is disrupted.

Those affected will be able to change their flights or get a refund, the airline said.

-with AAP

