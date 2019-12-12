Looking for a job in 2020?

It might help to have some experience warding off hackers, designing computer-based intelligence or, you know … preventing a billion-dollar-plus company from washing millions of dollars in dirty money.

The social media juggernaut that is LinkedIn has dropped its list of the top 15 emerging jobs for 2020, based on its analysis of user-input job titles over the past five years.

Surprisingly there are no ‘thought leaders’ or ‘Amazon best-sellers’ on the list, but in an ironic twist, ‘anti-money laundering specialist’ has made No.11, bucking the trend of overtly tech-focused roles.

The report doesn’t detail whether corporate behemoth Westpac, which allegedly broke Australia’s money laundering laws 23 million times; its banking cousin Commonwealth Bank, which last year was fined $700 million for money laundering breaches; or market darling Afterpay, which also breached money laundering laws in 2015 and 2016, have been on a hiring spree.

Rather, the spike appears, at least according to LinkedIn, to relate to new money laundering reporting requirements, which came into effect in 2018, bringing a sizeable compliance bill along with them.

So if you have a knack for spotting a pile of dirty dosh from a mile away, it might be time to ask for a raise ⁠– you’re in demand.

Further up the list, on top, are artificial intelligence specialists, which LinkedIn says will be the emerging role to watch in 2020.

“We are seeing that technology is driving demand for a plethora of new jobs, not just hard-skilled jobs such as Site Reliability Engineers but also soft-skill based roles such as Customer Success Specialists,” LinkedIn’s Adam Gregory said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tech-focused jobs, including cybersecurity specialists, marketing automation specialists, robotics engineers (software) and site reliability engineers, round out the top five.

However, there’s also been a resurgence in more general roles, such as growth manager (No.9), chief strategy officer (No.10), and product owner (No.12).