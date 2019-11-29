Finance Work Construction worker dies after Sydney pipe bursts

Construction worker dies after Sydney pipe bursts

The injured man was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. Photo: AAP
A worker has died in hospital after being struck in the head by a burst pressurised water pipe at a central Sydney worksite.

NSW Ambulance said it was called to the iMax theatre construction site at Darling Harbour after 10am on Friday when the man suffered head and facial injuries.

He was treated at the scene and transported to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition but subsequently died.

Police are investigating.

“A crime scene has been established and police are conducting inquiries into the circumstances of the incident,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

SafeWork NSW inspectors are attending and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

