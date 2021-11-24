Finance Welfare Labor, Greens demand more robodebt info
Live

Labor, Greens demand more robodebt info

robodebt settlement senate
Senators have demanded a breakdown of refunds made over the government's unlawful robodebt scheme. Photo: ABC
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The federal government is under pressure to detail a breakdown of funds returned to Australians served with unlawful debts.

The “robodebt” scheme matching Australian Taxation Office and Centrelink data to claw back welfare benefits the government claimed were overpaid was deemed unlawful by the Federal Court.

Labor and Greens senators want Services Australia to release publicly the total value of debts across class action members and the average share of the cumulative $1.2 billion settlement sum once finalised.

The latest report of an inquiry looking at the saga lashed the Morrison government for not releasing information about legal advice regarding the scheme’s operation on the grounds of public interest immunity.

“Despite numerous attempts to obtain the information, the committee has been prevented from thoroughly assessing whether the government knew of the insufficient legal basis of the program due to repeated and poorly articulated public interest immunity claims,” the fifth interim report said.

It requested Government Services Minister Linda Reynolds table in parliament by 1pm on Wednesday requested documents or explain her failure to do so.

Government senators Wendy Askew and Hollie Hughes said the documents were exempt under freedom of information laws and public interest immunity claims should be respected.

They said 98 per cent of refunds had been made, with about 426,400 people getting money back or having their debts wiped.

-AAP

Topics:

Centrelink Robodebt
Follow Us

Live News

Why Netflix is rolling the dice on a reboot of teen drama series Heartbreak High after 22 years
petrol prices
Petrol prices spike to new highs, but relief may be on the way for motorists
GDP
Michael Pascoe: When GDP becomes a monster
Powershop
‘Disgusted’ Powershop customers abandon ship over Shell takeover
separation anxiety dogs
As we return to work, how will our dogs cope with being alone?
Vaccine mandates
Coalition MPs ramp up threats to derail Parliament over vaccine mandates