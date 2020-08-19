PM will review decision to freeze pension increase

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will review the decision to put pensions on hold for the first time in 25 years.

The Department of Social Services has revealed pensioners won’t get the automatic boost they are used to in September, because inflation has gone backwards.

Mr Morrison responded to the “very recent information” for the first time on Wednesday.

He pointed out pensioners had already received an extra $1500 in coronavirus pandemic payments in 2020.

But he and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will review the decision as they compose the October budget.

“The Treasurer and I will work through those issues but we’ve already demonstrated that we’ve been stepping up,” Mr Morrison told ABC Radio National on Wednesday.

“Whether it’s the need of pensioners – which includes disability pensioners – or those through JobKeeper or JobSeeker or businesses needing support to keep people in jobs.

“It is one of the impacts that we’ve seen flow from the pandemic and we will just deal with that in the orderly way that we have with so many of these issues.”

-AAP