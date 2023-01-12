How industry super funds gained ground when other investments shrunk

A tough year on global markets resulted in overall funds under management in Australia falling but the not-for-profit superannuation sector bucked the trend and grew.

Figures produced by research group DEXX&R found that overall funds under management in the Australian market declined by 9.9 per cent to $1.36 trillion in the 12 months to September 2022. The drop was caused by a range of factors including share market falls and customers withdrawing funds from managed funds outside superannuation.

DEXX&R analyst Adam Rogers said the results for the year were “a massive turnaround from the 19.8 per cent increase in funds under management [FUM] recorded in the year to September 2021.”

Across the superannuation sector FUM performance varied between fund types. The not-for-profit sector which includes industry and public sector funds managed to record a small rise of 0.2 per cent pushing the total under management to $1.41 trillion.

The top 10 industry and public sector funds gained 7.9 per cent. Much of the gains in that sector came from industry giants, AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust which grew FUM by 11.5 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively.

That performance came despite a decline for the median balanced fund where most members have their money of 5.4 per cent for the September year, according to Chant West researcher Mano Mohankumar.

For-profit retail super funds under management lost 12.03 per cent in FUM. The largest two in that sector, BT and Colonial First State, saw declines of 28.49 and 12.73 respectively.

The strong falls in retail FUM are driven by ongoing fallout from the Hayne banking royal commission back in 2018, Mr Rogers said. “Negative publicity resulting from the poor behaviour of retail fund uncovered by the commission has resulted in funds continuing to leave the retail sector,” Mr Rogers said.