Women are far less ready and able than men to make superannuation contributions, according to new research from international financial group Fidelity.

Reported in online outlet SuperReview, the research found that only 47 per cent of women were confident in their ability to make super contributions compared to 63 per cent of men.

Women were also less likely to be contributing to their super and 33 per cent of women told the survey that they had no retirement plan whatsoever.

A majority, around 55 per cent of women, were not making any personal contributions to super, while around 15 per cent said they contributed between 1 and 4 per cent of their incomes in extra super payments.

The survey also found that both men and women have estimates of their retirement needs that are beyond what recent research has found necessary.

Men surveyed said they would need more than $1 million in retirement assets when work finished while women expected they would need around $600,000.

Recent research by Super Consumers Australia published in The New Daily found that these estimates were way too high and causing people unnecessary stress.

The work found that a retiree could just get by with $70,000 in super and a reasonable retirement could be won with $259,000.

More than half of pre-retiree women told Fidelity that said financial stress had impacted their health, compared to two in five men.

Budget submission

Meanwhile Women in Super have released their submission to the upcoming federal budget on how women’s retirements can be improved.