Only seven rental properties are affordable for singles on JobSeeker: Study

Australians earning a full-time minimum wage can afford just 2 per cent of the rental listings found across the country, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, people on the age pension can afford just 1 per cent.

And those getting by on the unemployment benefit JobSeeker can afford just seven out of the country’s 45,992 private rental listings, all of which are rooms in share houses.

The stark findings are found in the latest annual Rental Affordability Snapshot from Anglicare Australia, which found the country’s housing crisis has now reached “fever pitch”.

“No part of the country has been spared,” Anglicare Australia executive director Kasy Chambers said.

“Rents are shooting up in towns and regions, and our cities have never been more expensive.

“We keep hearing that this election is about living costs, but housing is the biggest cost facing Australians. People on low incomes don’t stand a chance.”

The snapshot defined a listing as unaffordable if it accounted for more than 30 per cent of a person’s household budget.

Social housing shortfall

Housing experts told TND rental properties are so unaffordable because governments have built too little social housing.

Social housing typically caps rents at 25 per cent of tenants’ income and is either run by state governments or not-for-profit agencies, which both need hefty subsidies from the Commonwealth to build and operate these units as the rent received from tenants is too low to cover costs.

Research published by the University of New South Wales found that Australia had a social housing shortfall of 437,600 homes in 2019 and would need to build more than one million social housing units by 2036 to meet growing demand.

But UNSW senior research fellow Chris Martin told TND the federal government is more focused on giving cash handouts to aspiring first-home buyers.

Dr Martin said this is partly because many politicians are landlords and have a vested interest in supporting demand for rental properties in the private market. (Others have argued that offering support for first-home buyers wins more votes.)