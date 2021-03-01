House prices rise at fastest pace since 2003

Property values rose at the fastest pace in 17 years in February.

Data released by CoreLogic on Monday shows home values soared 2.1 per cent over the month as buyers rushed to take advantage of government incentives and record low mortgage rates.

Low advertised stock levels and improved economic conditions also added to the upwards pressure on prices in what CoreLogic described as a “broad-based boom”.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said Australia hadn’t seen a period of synchronised growth like this in more than a decade.

House values are now rising across every capital city and rest-of-state region.