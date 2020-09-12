Younger Australians have borne the brunt of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, has turbocharged an anecdotal rise in young adults moving back in with their parents.

Although returning to the family home may be a temporary move for some, others are readying for lengthy stays as the country endures its first recession in a generation.

The downturn has sparked a trend dubbed ‘Generation Boomerang’.

Prior to the pandemic, roughly one in five Australian households were multigenerational (one or more adult children living with their parents) amid a backdrop of rising rent and insecure and casual work.

But economists say the trend could accelerate as Australia battles a long-term youth unemployment crisis, while others return to the nest to shelter themselves from the broader economic uncertainty.

Saving a priority as pandemic weighs on economy

When Melbourne faced the prospect of locking down on March 22, 27-year-old Elizabeth* packed her bags and drove down the Princes Freeway, bound for Victoria’s Surf Coast.

After renting in suburban sharehouses for seven years, she chose to live with her 80-plus-year-old grandparents, expecting lockdowns would be lifted in a couple of months.

Six months on, she told The New Daily she holds no regrets after ridding her lease in June, and now acts as a caregiver.

“I must have to some extent appreciated this was going to be a relatively long process because I brought my entire desk and a smaller wardrobe,” Elizabeth said.

Lockdowns across the country saw industries that disproportionately hire younger workers – including hospitality, retail and tourism – grind to a standstill, with analysis from public policy think tank Per Capita finding nearly two in three young Australians have inadequate levels of work.

And the Grattan Institute has also suggested young people could be scarred by the prolonged economic downturn.

Not only are young Australians facing the likelihood of more difficulty entering the jobs market, but the Grattan Insitute’s senior associate Matt Cowgill and household finances program director Brendan Coates believe new graduates’ wages could shrink by eight per cent.

“Over a decade, they lose the equivalent of half a year’s salary compared to otherwise-equivalent young people who graduated into more benign economic conditions,” they said.

But there are some young Australians who have seen the chance to save amid a falling property market. And others are using the opportunity to overhaul their lives and organise transitions to new career paths.

Elizabeth estimates she saves around $1100 on rent and $300 on other expenses per month, but values the added financial security while her workplace braces for a cloudy future.

“I think everyone in my age bracket has that fear because you’re at the bottom of the supply chain of a business, so if they’re going to cut someone after the secretaries, you’re probably next,” she said.

“There’s the silver lining of spending more time with my grandparents I wouldn’t have otherwise spent with them and with the pressure and chatter of living in a city stopping, I’ve reassessed what I find valuable.”

Future home ownership goals a priority for others

31-year-old Ben* and his partner moved out of their Darlinghurst unit in June after his casual workload dipped to less than 30 hours a week and she was placed on JobKeeper.

Instead of finding a cheaper rental, they moved in with her parents while the city’s rent prices were in flux.

“We were thinking of renting somewhere else, but we bit the bullet after realising house prices were falling and it could be within reach to buy a place in the next 18 months to two years if we were hardcore about saving,” Ben said.

“They’ve brought it up with [my partner] a few times and I was against it originally, although it’s been on the table during our entire relationship.”

Although they traded off some perks of inner-city living including shorter commuting times and private living (there are currently five people under the one roof), the adjustment only took a few weeks.

“Some things are still weird, like you’ve got to say where you’re going to be at dinnertime every night, and I had to figure out how to restructure my working schedule,” Ben said.

Eventually, Ben hopes they would purchase a property in Newcastle, or a home further out in Sydney’s west.

How will ‘Generation Boomerang’ affect houses?

So, what does this desire to live back home mean for households – and broadly speaking, the economy?

EY chief economist Jo Masters told The New Daily prior to the pandemic, the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ was the “9th or 10th” largest lender in the country as children navigated an already precarious labour market.

With a growing number of young Australians retreating to family homes, Ms Masters said the near-term impact will be felt in reduced levels of discretionary spending among parents.

The effects on the housing market, on the other hand, are unclear.

Although younger people have been disproportionately affected by the economic shock, first home buyer demand has remained healthy, buoyed by a number of recently-imposed housing grants.

Recent ABS loan figures show that buying group now accounts for 32.5 per cent of new owner-occupier commitments, marking a 14.4 per cent increase on June’s figures.

But expected falls in household formation – both due to the ‘boomerang’ trend and plummeting international migration – could play out long term, Ms Masters said.

“The supply side of the equation is slower to respond than demand, particularly in apartments where there’s a pre-COVID flow of completions that can’t be stopped,” Ms Masters said.

“And there’s questions around buyers’ preferences if we work from home more frequently, if there’s a need for an extra bedroom for adult children to live in or a requirement for separate offices or a space to exercise.”

*Elizabeth is a pseudonym, while Ben chose not to disclose his surname