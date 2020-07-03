Finance Property Rudd’s $17m home splurge – and he isn’t the only A-lister buying big
Updated:

celebrities-homes
One former PM dipped his toes into the property market, along with a slew of other celebrities. Photo: Tom Offerman Real Estate
Share
Celebrities – they’re just like us, right?

Well, not when it comes to property.

As families hunkered down through the worst of the pandemic, some of Australia’s most notable (and notorious) celebrities saw the public health crisis as prime time to snap up or sell lavish homes.

With one former prime minister revealed as the mystery buyer of former tennis world number one Pat Rafter’s sprawling Sunshine Coast beach house on Friday, The New Daily looks at some A-listers’ big purchases.

Kevin Rudd serves up $17m for tennis ace’s former home

Kevin Rudd and his wife, Therese Rein, were unmasked as the buyers of a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom, 1285-square-metre beachfront property in what marks a return to the former prime minister’s birthplace.

celebrity-homes
The Sunshine Coast beachfront home was previously owned by grand slam winner Pat Rafter. Photo: Tom Offerman Real Estate

The John Burgess-designed property had a $20 million asking price after undergoing recent renovations, which included refurbished walls and floors, new coats of paint and revamped electronics and fittings.

With modern architectural touches, living spaces that back on to a pool and sundeck, and a garden path that winds down to a secluded beach, there’s plenty to envy in this trophy home.

rudd-property
The property underwent major renovations before being put on the market. Photo: Tom Offerman Real Estate

Australian speedster scores property hat-trick

Former Australian international cricketer Brett Lee paid just shy of $9 million for his family’s third home on Sydney’s northern beaches, which he anticipates will become their next modernisation project. 

The Lees upsized from their previously-refurbished 1142-square-metre home near Clontarf reserve to a seven-bedroom Gordon Street property more than double that size in April.

brett-lee
Brett Lee’s new renovation project has sprawling waterfront views. Photo: Cunninghams Real Estate

Overlooking Sydney Harbour, the decade-old mega-mansion features a full-sized billiards space and media room as well as an infinity pool.

Jackie O strikes gold with $11 million ‘forever home’

Polarising radio host Jackie O Henderson sealed the deal on the chic Nick Tobias-designed Cooper Park House less than three days after it entered the market.

jackie-o
The Sydney-based radio host’s home resembles luxury villa, rather than suburban home. Photo: The Agency

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was lovingly redesigned and refurbished over four years by its previous owners.

Sitting on a 400-square-metre block, the property now features expansive rooms that overlook Sydney’s Cooper Park, astronomically tall ceilings in the open-plan living space and a cantilevered guest room.

Midnight Oil frontman rocks back into Sydney

Rock star, climate activist, politician – Peter Garrett has done it all.

And now, after making a tree change only a matter of years ago, he and his wife have returned to the big smoke with the purchase of a $2.25 million Victorian worker’s cottage in Sydney’s Annandale.

annandale-property
Peter Garrett’s new home features a humble facade. Photo: Pilcher Residential

The relatively modest purchase (compared to other celebrities’ homes in this list) is expected to become the couple’s suburban hideaway, as they still own a property in the Kangaroo Valley.

It features a sprawling paved courtyard and a stone kitchen, but comes replete with character-driven details including wooden floors, high ceilings and cast-iron lacework across the property.

