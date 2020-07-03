Celebrities – they’re just like us, right?

Well, not when it comes to property.

As families hunkered down through the worst of the pandemic, some of Australia’s most notable (and notorious) celebrities saw the public health crisis as prime time to snap up or sell lavish homes.

With one former prime minister revealed as the mystery buyer of former tennis world number one Pat Rafter’s sprawling Sunshine Coast beach house on Friday, The New Daily looks at some A-listers’ big purchases.

Kevin Rudd serves up $17m for tennis ace’s former home

Kevin Rudd and his wife, Therese Rein, were unmasked as the buyers of a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom, 1285-square-metre beachfront property in what marks a return to the former prime minister’s birthplace.

The John Burgess-designed property had a $20 million asking price after undergoing recent renovations, which included refurbished walls and floors, new coats of paint and revamped electronics and fittings.

With modern architectural touches, living spaces that back on to a pool and sundeck, and a garden path that winds down to a secluded beach, there’s plenty to envy in this trophy home.

Australian speedster scores property hat-trick

Former Australian international cricketer Brett Lee paid just shy of $9 million for his family’s third home on Sydney’s northern beaches, which he anticipates will become their next modernisation project.

The Lees upsized from their previously-refurbished 1142-square-metre home near Clontarf reserve to a seven-bedroom Gordon Street property more than double that size in April.

Overlooking Sydney Harbour, the decade-old mega-mansion features a full-sized billiards space and media room as well as an infinity pool.

Jackie O strikes gold with $11 million ‘forever home’

Polarising radio host Jackie O Henderson sealed the deal on the chic Nick Tobias-designed Cooper Park House less than three days after it entered the market.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was lovingly redesigned and refurbished over four years by its previous owners.

Sitting on a 400-square-metre block, the property now features expansive rooms that overlook Sydney’s Cooper Park, astronomically tall ceilings in the open-plan living space and a cantilevered guest room.

Midnight Oil frontman rocks back into Sydney

Rock star, climate activist, politician – Peter Garrett has done it all.

And now, after making a tree change only a matter of years ago, he and his wife have returned to the big smoke with the purchase of a $2.25 million Victorian worker’s cottage in Sydney’s Annandale.

The relatively modest purchase (compared to other celebrities’ homes in this list) is expected to become the couple’s suburban hideaway, as they still own a property in the Kangaroo Valley.

It features a sprawling paved courtyard and a stone kitchen, but comes replete with character-driven details including wooden floors, high ceilings and cast-iron lacework across the property.