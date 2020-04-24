As the auction market buckles under the weight of the coronavirus crisis, some of the nation’s quirkiest listings are sniffing a unique opportunity.

From funky trimmings to a rainforest renovator’s paradise, this quintet of irrepressibly charming homes are hoping to stand out among a thinning crowd of properties currently for sale.

Brimming with history? Check.

Grandiose? Check.

Stained-glass windows, elaborate chandeliers and a single-bedroom residence topped off with a steeple? Check, check and check.

This heritage-listed church nestled along Tasmania’s Midland Highway combines Victorian-era architecture with a distinctly modern twist.

The main bluestone building adjoins a newly renovated, two-storey mud brick residence.

With metallic spiral staircase, stone kitchen and a quaint courtyard separating the buildings, the diverse property could be ideal for an Airbnb entrepreneur, distiller, or private home owner with exceptional taste.

Melbourne’s northern corridor is one of the fastest-developing areas in the Victorian capital, and this seven-bedroom property could be the ideal palace for the modern Brady Bunch.

Resting on 3.23 hectares (eight acres) off the Hume Freeway, the property’s unassuming exterior hides what can only be described as old-school opulence.

Brick archways form the cornerstones of the main living areas, while the decidedly Mediterranean kitchen is outdone by a piercing blue bathroom – complete with miniature marble statues.

And did we mention the velvet? So. Much. Velvet.

The property’s asking price is $2,500,000.

This Perth brick home is just the tonic for weary house hunters seeking out a sprawling inner suburban property for less than $600,000.

The front door opens up to a lounge room replete with intricate ceiling details, a wood fireplace (with an accompanying art deco mantlepiece), and picture rails that would satisfy the fiercest art collector.

But it’s the centrepiece games room where the magic really happens. There, aspiring World Series of Poker champions can hone their craft among a jungle of plants. Very Las Vegas indeed.

Elsewhere, though, the home stays true to its no-thrills 1930s persona, with an understated renovated bathroom and pastel-coloured bedrooms.

With the coronavirus prompting some to consider a social distancing-approved tree change, this treetop cottage just an hour’s drive from Port Macquarie could be the ideal getaway.

A word of warning though: It requires several coats of paint, and a generous dose of TLC (unless you are content with the bare necessities).

If you are hungry for a renovating passion project, the payoff comes in the form of an idyllic location on the edge of the Killabakh Nature Reserve, with not a single neighbour in sight.

The serenity is matched by mobile reception that’s “good for texting only,” according to the listing.

In other words, a perfect way to escape modern anxieties.

Although this Victorian cottage is not of the same scale as Highclere Castle, its high ceilings, arch entrances and olive-tinted living areas give you that instant feeling of stepping on to the set of Downton Abbey.

Located in Victoria’s regional hub of Ballarat, the 19th century property is surrounded by a manicured garden filled with box hedges, roses and vegetables.

Inside, the dedicated home office area features a floor-to-ceiling bookcase and fireplace, while the grand dining area – complete with a towering wood mantlepiece – is something ripped straight from a fairytale.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as the property has come onto the market for the first time in 121 years.