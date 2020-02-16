Capital city auctions saw a success rate hovering around 78 per cent this weekend.

Canberra came top of the pile with a 90 per cent clearance rate, while Sydney’s came in at 80 per cent.

Melbourne was the busiest auction market with just over 700 auctions, CoreLogic reported.

“Sydney was the second busiest with 578 offerings.

Of the 386 Sydney results captured, 304 homes sold.

In Melbourne, 586 results were captured and 464 homes sold.

Sydney had the most expensive sale among the capitals.

Phillips Pantzer Donnelley sold 74 Cascade Street, Paddington before auction for $4,675,000.

It was architecturally designed by Noekdesign and newly rebuilt by Huntsman Constructions.

The then three-bedroom, two-bathroom house had previously sold for $2.3 million. It sits on a 183-square-metre block and has been transformed into a luxury home with aged-brass finishes and Venetian plaster walls.

Elsewhere, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house sold before auction for $4,510,000 at 10 Peronne Avenue, Clontarf through Stone Estate Agents. It previously sold for $3,120,000 in 2009.

And a six-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 25 South Street, Strathfield sold under the hammer for $4,420,000 through Richard Matthews Real Estate.

At the other end of the market, Sydney’s most affordable auction was at 10/39 Bathurst Street, Liverpool.

Ray White Parramatta sold the one-bedroom apartment for $340,000. It last sold for $410,000 in 2016.

The 399-square-metre holding sold through Belle Property for $3,710,000.

There was a $2.7 million to $2.9 million price guide, and an opening bid of $3 million from the first of three bidders.

The city’s cheapest auction sale took place at 8/182 Coppin Street, Richmond.

Biggin & Scott Richmond sold the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit for $290,500. Its price guide was $265,000 to $290,000.

It last sold in 1982 for $16,250.

Brisbane’s top sales included 12 Clay Street, New Farm, which sold through Ray White at $1,895,000.

Built in 1890, it last sold for $1,030,000 in 2014.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house sits on 298 square metres of land.

Meanwhile, Brisbane’s most affordable house sale was 45 Grice Crescent, Ningi, which sold for $370,000 through Raine & Horne.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house sold at a loss, with its last sale in 2013 coming in at $413,900.

The shock sale of the weekend was the garage at 32 Little Graham Street, Albert Park.

Belonging to a retired plumber, Frank Davis, it fetched $645,500.

It sold through Greg Hocking, whose price guide had been $365,000 to $400,000.

The 90-year-old paid $8000 for the property in 1984 for “storing my plumbing gear”.

Some seven bidders battled for the 46-square-metre garage, among a crowd of more than 100.

The buyers, Lola and Brenton Smith of Templestowe Lower, secured the property with plans to redevelop it into a two-storey terrace.

Over in Canberra, volumes were down on previous weeks.

But the capital recorded the nation’s strongest clearance rate of 90 per cent.

There were 14 registered bidders at an auction for a large home at 16 Bussell Crescent, Cook, which sold for $1.3 million to a local family.

Ray White agent Troy Reddick noted the average number of bidders was rising “so we’re expecting to have a strong year”.

Another sale was 6 Welsh Place, Chifley, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house which fetched $1,135,000 through McGrath Woden. It last sold for $235,000 in 2002.

Meanwhile, Adelaide had the cheapest sale across the capital cities.

Harcourts sold 12 Walpole Street, Davoren Park for $117,000 at its mortgage action.

Sitting on 720 square metres of land, the three-bedroom, one-bathroom property last sold for $127,000 in 2005.