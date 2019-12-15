Auction clearance rates remain healthy as 2019 starts to wrap up

The last big auction weekend before Christmas saw continued strong listing and buying activity across Melbourne.

Some 1394 Melbourne homes were taken to auction, returning a preliminary clearance rate of 73 per cent.

The top sale was 3A St Martins Close, Kooyong, which fetched $2.99 million. The contemporary four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sold through Marshall White, whose price guide had been $2.1 million to $2.3 million. It was built two years ago on its 509-square-metre block. Melbourne’s cheapest sale was $175,000, when a studio apartment at 32/22-28 Canterbury Street, Flemington was sold. It had been listed with $170,000 to $180,000 price guidance, having sold earlier this year for $172,000. Edward Thomas selling agent Evie Glentzes said the top-floor apartment had been recently “refreshed”. It had been a $230-a-week rental. Over the previous week, 1520 homes were taken to auction across Melbourne, returning a 73 per cent final clearance rate, according to CoreLogic. Over the same week last year, a much lower clearance rate of 44 per cent was recorded across 1173 auctions.

There were 846 homes taken to auction across Sydney this week, down on the week prior when 976 auctions were held. Preliminary results show a clearance rate of 73 per cent, which was around last week’s final result. One year ago, 723 auctions were held across Sydney returning a final clearance rate of only 38 per cent. The top sale in Sydney was at Dural when the Duralong acreage estate fetched $5.08 million. The two-hectare holding with a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is set in manicured gardens with in-ground saltwater pool and championship-size tennis court. The 7 Wyoming Road home sold through Kate Lumby and Will Hampson, having last sold six years ago for $3.025 million. The weekend listings were much higher than anticipated for what, effectively, was the last auction weekend of 2019, the boss of SQM Research Louis Christopher noted.