There were 2837 homes taken to auction across the combined capital cities over the past seven days, returning a preliminary auction clearance rate of 74.5 per cent.

It was the second busiest auction week of the year.

The previous week had been the busiest auction week of the year, with 3206 auctions held.

It netted the final clearance rate of 73.6 per cent.

Over the same week in December 2018, auction volumes were lower, with 2631 homes going under the hammer across the combined capital cities, returning a final auction clearance rate of just 41 per cent.

Sydney had the highest weekend success rate with the top sale being $6.5 million at Northbridge.