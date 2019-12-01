Capital city homes take home the capital to farewell spring auctions in style

There were more than 3000 capital city homes taken to auction over the past week of the spring selling season, making it the busiest week for auctions of 2019.

Some 79 per cent found buyers, according to preliminary CoreLogic figures, with Sydney out in front on about 84 per cent.

“The latest results provide a timely test of the housing market’s depth, with clearance rates holding up despite the large number of properties taken to market,” CoreLogic’s Tim Lawless said.

The national tally was significantly higher than final results from one year ago when 41 per cent of the 2749 auctions found buyers.

Houses outperformed units with a success rate of 79.9 per cent, while 76.6 per cent of units sold at auction.