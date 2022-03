Today's Stories

Watch: Federal budget 2022 by the numbers

The AEC says it’s powerless to prevent lies in political advertising, and candidates are angry

Queen steps out for her late husband Philip’s memorial service

Billions in tax breaks for middle-class workers in Treasurer’s election budget pitch

Federal budget 2022: Here’s what’s in it for you

Federal budget 2022: Here are this year’s winners and losers

Will Smith has apologised, but his shocking slap at the Oscars continues to divide the world

AI predicts you’re going to have a heart attack from the sound of your voice